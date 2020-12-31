Letters Where to Get Care

As if we needed more proof that homeless people are out of control in our community, we have the senseless death of Geoff Jewel to mourn, as he was harassed by a homeless man, who was “known for throwing rocks at dogs.”

Here’s the problem. Ronal Reagan emptied a dangerous (to themselves as well as to others) group of mentally ill people, who at the time had housing in the state mental hospitals, onto the streets in 1981. These people needed the care they were receiving, locked up safely (safe for both them and us) in the hospital.

Yet, they were denied proper care and now roam our city doing a long, long list of anti-social behaviors to which we can now add “throwing rocks at dogs.” The solution, which not one in our legislators will touch, is very simply to empower social workers and police officers to return our homeless brethren to the lock up.

They need to get care.

We need to get our town back.

