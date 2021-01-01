Letters Sad Turtles

I was walking through La Arcata the other day and noticed that the fountain in front of the restaurant “Eleven14” was filled with turtles.

It made me so sad and worried for these poor beings who have very limited warm and dry space in this fountain in the shade, compared to, for example Alice Keck Park.

Turtles are not decoration; they are living creatures that require a place to warm and dry themselves because they are cold blooded reptiles. I am disappointed that the businesses in La Arcata are using them as decorations it’s abusive to the turtles and a very cruel out of touch thing to do. They should be moved to Alice Keck Park where they can have the proper habitat and be comfortable and free.

These creatures cannot speak up for themselves they have no agency. Hopefully someone reads this and can bring this to the attention of someone who can help these poor cold little turtles.

