Thank you for your article featuring the Organic Soup Kitchen of Santa Barbara. Their soups are delicious and nutrient dense. The nonprofit organization is also accessible, and the staff are friendly and accommodating. For those needing a high-quality soup diet after surgery or during cancer recovery, this is an excellent source of good nutrition. I urge your readers to consider a donation to this local nonprofit doing good work in the greater Santa Barbara community.

