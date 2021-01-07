The Cannabis Corner Autumn Brands Nourishing Muscle + Joint Salve High-Terpene, Full-Spectrum Cannabis Ointment Includes CBD and THC

There are a lot of cannabis salves on the market today, purporting to heal everything from skin conditions to chronic pain. I’ve tried many, with varying results, but this recent creation by the Carpinteria-based Autumn Brands really feels like it works to soothe my sore ankle, which still bothers me after surgery from a year ago.

While many ointments rely on just CBD, this is a high-terpene, full-spectrum salve that’s boosted by arnica (a popular anti-inflammatory ingredient) and a high dose of magnesium, frequently used in skin-care products. It produces a slight buzz to the skin when applied, and then my ankle feels a little less sore and crunchy. Maybe it’s just the act of kneading the salve into my joints, but there’s positivity going on, and I’m walking a bit better because of it.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites