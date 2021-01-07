Sip This The Apiary’s Self-Care Cider Try Better-for-You Beverages from This Ciderworks and Meadery in Carpinteria

In 2021, I’m looking for more things that bring me joy, and high on that list is a cold bottle of something tasty from The Apiary Ciderworks and Meadery (4191 Carpinteria Ave., #10, Carpinteria; [805] 684-6216; drinkapiary.com). These better-for-you bevvies are brewed and bottled in Carpinteria by recently married Rachna Hailey and Nole Cossart, and their Self-Care Cider (8.7 percent ABV) really hits home right now. Made with organic Cuyama Valley apples and aged for a year, the cider is bright and floral, with hints of orange blossom. Self-Care Cider pairs well with everything from a steak to a bubble bath, but my favorite way to enjoy it is on an evening of making crafts and listening to a good audiobook.

For something different, try Passiflora Granada Mead (6.9 percent ABV), a collaboration with BrewLab. This pomegranate and passionfruit mead made with sage blossom honey is a heavenly pink hue with a juicy and fruity yet dry flavor. The can is undeniably adorable, adorned with artwork by Santa Barbara’s dean of delightful things, architect Jeff Shelton. Enjoy this mead while watching the sunset: from golden hour, to the pink moment, to dusk.

