Pour One For People in Need with Mission Cocktails

I’m always up for painstakingly crafted cocktails, but sometimes you just want need something stat! That’s where gin & tonics come in handy. But now there’s another option. The Mission Craft Cocktails line of prepackaged libations are not only available in a variety of ready-to-drink flavors, made completely from California sourced ingredients, they also have a more potent mission: “to pour it forward” by donating five percent of the proceeds back into the communities the ingredients come from.

Since their founding in 2023, by Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, according to the company’s website, Mission Craft Cocktails has made donations to local food banks to provide 41,998 meals to families in need so far, exemplifying their dedication to making a tangible difference in their communities. Singh said, “the mission behind Mission Craft Cocktails is the fact that we give five percent back of all of our revenues…to local food banks.”

In addition to being a “feel good product” and a time saver, the nicely packaged sample we tried would make a great gift. A five-pack contains five different cocktails that yield four bar strength drinks each (for a total of 20 cocktails) based on five different spirits. Our five-pack included the Mai Tai with coconut-infused white rum, Margarita with agave blanco tequila, Cosmopolitan with premium vodka, Old Fashioned with premium barrel-aged bourbon whiskey, and Manhattan with rye whiskey, which retails for $88.99. There’s also a three-pack available (Margarita, Mai Tai, and Cosmopolitan) for $55.99, and it’s also in a cute gift box.

Additional flavors, currently only available as singles ($14.99 each) are the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita with premium blanco tequila, and the Espresso Martini with premium vodka.

Mission Cocktails has been recognized for its excellence and innovation in the spirits industry, earning prestigious awards including Double Gold at the 2023 and 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Platinum, Innovation, and Consumer Choice awards at the SIP Awards in both 2023 and 2024. The company was also selected in 2023 as part of the Uncle Nearest & Jack Daniels Business Incubation Program, the arm of the initiative that provides mentorship and business support for BIPOC and underrepresented spirits industry entrepreneurs.

The products are currently available online (at missioncocktails.com) and in selected stores, plus the brand recently partnered with Reyes Beverage Group for expanded distribution, so we can expect to find them more easily in our region very soon.