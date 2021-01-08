Letters

On Extremism

By John Forhan, S.B.
Fri Jan 08, 2021 | 1:54pm

When Barry Goldwater said, “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice,” he wasn’t thinking of hiding behind his desk in the Capitol Building. The Republican Party needs to clean house and find its way home.

In the interest of the former standard of equal time, the Democratic Party still needs to become more inclusive and stronger on police reform. It also needs to think again about appointing persons who have taken millions of dollars from Wall Street for speaking engagements to top economic posts like heading the Treasury Department right now or nominating them to candidacy for the presidency four years ago.

I am sincerely hoping for better days ahead.

Sat Jan 09, 2021 | 02:31am
https://www.independent.com/2021/01/08/on-extremism/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.