Briefs

Assault, Attempted Murder, and Mayhem at the Amtrak Station

By
Mon Jan 11, 2021 | 12:11pm

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to reports of battery at the Amtrak Station after 9:15 p.m. Friday and found a homeless man in severe medical distress before discovering his alleged attacker, another homeless male.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries consistent with a violent battery. The suspect, 50-year-old Steve Laurence Malec, was arrested and charged with assault with force causing great bodily harm, attempted murder, and mayhem. He is in Santa Barbara County Jail, and his bail is set at over $1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Tue Jan 12, 2021 | 03:08am
https://www.independent.com/2021/01/11/assault-attempted-murder-and-mayhem-at-the-amtrack-station/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.