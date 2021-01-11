Briefs Assault, Attempted Murder, and Mayhem at the Amtrak Station

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to reports of battery at the Amtrak Station after 9:15 p.m. Friday and found a homeless man in severe medical distress before discovering his alleged attacker, another homeless male.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries consistent with a violent battery. The suspect, 50-year-old Steve Laurence Malec, was arrested and charged with assault with force causing great bodily harm, attempted murder, and mayhem. He is in Santa Barbara County Jail, and his bail is set at over $1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing.

