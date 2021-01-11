Announcement Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to Launch New STEM Lab

CARPINTERIA, CA (January 11, 2021) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria today announced plans to create a dedicated STEM lab on its Foothill Road campus to further enable hands-on learning for girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The creation of the Avantor STEM Lab is funded by a recent $75,000 grant from the Avantor Foundation, which will also include the funding of a new, full-time STEM facilitator.



In addition to the grant, Avantor, Inc. donated KN95 masks for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria staff, members, and their families.

“Education for girls in science, technology, engineering and math is paramount at an early age,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria. “The generous donation from the Avantor Foundation will enable life-changing programs and experiences that have the potential to shape the future of so many young minds. The addition of an on-site stem lab will also enable the Eureka! program to engage teens year-round to STEM, a core component of the program.”

In addition to Avantor’s support, the Aldrin Family Foundation provided an in-kind donation of materials that will be utilized in the new STEM lab, including its “Giant Moon Map,” a 3D lunar model, and curriculum to introduce and energize girls about outer space. NASA has announced that the next person to take a step on the moon will be a female through their Artemis Plan.

Girls Inc.’s approach to STEM enrichment inspires girls through hands-on, interactive workshops and exposes them to leaders in fields of study in which women, particularly women of color, are underrepresented.

“Our Avantor STEM Lab will serve as a safe space for girls to dismantle machines, observe plants and animals, and build robots through female-led, open-ended activities designed to ignite girls’ passions in these fields,” added Collins. “We are thrilled to kick off the New Year with these exciting plans, and we are truly grateful for the support from the Avantor Foundation and the Aldrin Family Foundation.”

STEM programming will take place daily across all age groups, with a focus on middle and high school students. Participants in both the daily Teen Center and STEM-based college bound program, Eureka!, will benefit from the space weekly, working with the organization’s partners at local colleges and businesses to engage guests that connect STEM activities to college majors and career opportunities. The lab will be accessible to the organization’s elementary aged girls during the after-school hours for both open ended, independent STEM exploration and research-based curricula.

“Before entering Girls Inc., I never imagined I would be interested in a STEM-field career,” said Girls Inc. of Carpinteria member Briana Rodriguez. “Girls Inc. has shown me that women can be equally as successful as men in any science field, and they have always addressed the need for more women to be involved in STEM. Girls Inc. explores and introduces us to new STEM activities every day, and it has encouraged and inspired me to become a successful biomedical engineer.”

The lab is slated to open in March.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Incorporated®, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 1100 youth in the Carpinteria Valley and Ventura County, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.

