Food & Drink Jeannine’s Closes Its Downtown Santa Barbara Location Pandemic Pushes Out Popular Café After 15 Years; Three Other Locations Will Reopen

Once a steady buzz of morning and midday activity, the downtown location of Jeannine’s Bakery & Restaurant on East Figueroa Street will close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic after 15 years in La Arcada Plaza. The company’s three other locations — on upper State Street in Santa Barbara, on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, and on Coast Village Road in Montecito — are expected to reopen as lockdown measures alleviate in the weeks and months to come.

“It is with great regret that we have made the decision to close the restaurant on Figueroa Street permanently,” reads a letter sent to supporters and neighbors, including the Santa Barbara Independent, whose offices are directly across the street. “Our Jeannine’s family has so enjoyed being part of the downtown community for the past 15 years, and we are especially grateful to La Arcada for having provided such a beautiful home for all of us. This decision was one of the most difficult that we have had to make during these unprecedented times.”

The family-owned business has been owned by Gordon and Eleanor Hardy since 1987, and is now run primarily by their daughter, Alison Hardy. See jeannines.com for updates to the openings of the three other locations.

