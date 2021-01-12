Letters Defend Our Democracy

Last week, as Congress was certifying the results of a free and fair U.S. presidential election, a mob of white supremacist terrorists — directly incited by Donald Trump — violently stormed the Capitol and attempted to overthrow the U.S. government and illegally install Trump to a second term.

These disgusting acts of terrorism and sedition were the direct results of Trump’s vicious lies, futile attempts to cling to power, and his all-out assault on our country and democracy.

Make no mistake: This is what treason looks like, and it’s absolutely clear that Trump cannot serve as U.S. president for a single second longer without posing a threat to the security of our nation. Which is why Congress immediately remove Trump from office.

Congress must call on Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment today, declare that Trump is unfit to serve, and remove him from power. If those officials fail to act, Congress must immediately convene an emergency session to impeach and convict Trump, remove him from office, and bar him from ever holding public office again in the future.

Let us be clear: Trump will not win. Our democracy will prevail. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be duly sworn in as president and vice president of the United States.

Nevertheless, every single second that Trump remains in office is another second loaded with the potential for destruction, chaos, and violence.

The daily damage he is doing to America — much of it criminal — is inexcusable. He continues to relentlessly spread conspiracy theories about voting and federal elections and is actively working to manipulate election results. He reiterated these conspiracy theories as the siege was underway last week, in the same breath that he called the terrorists “very special” and shared his love for them.

We must rebuke these incursions against our democracy in the strongest possible terms. And that begins with immediately removing Trump from office.

But we know Trump and his allies are going to put up an extreme fight.

We simply can’t let Trump and his fascist enablers get away with this vicious assault on us, on our country, and on our democracy. We must defend our democracy and remove Trump from office right now.

Add to Favorites