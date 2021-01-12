Letters Open Letter to Trump Supporters

I have written every president since Nixon with recommendations for their administrations whether I voted for them or not, and that is what I recommend that any Trump supporters do also so your voice is heard. Make sure you voice your concerns and propose realistic solutions. If you want your voice heard — speak.

Trump filed 63 legal cases about voter fraud; all cases were thrown out for lack of evidence. Nobody has ever had that many cases thrown out due to lack of evidence. All of the attorneys who filed Trump’s cases with no evidence are now facing the possibility of disbarment. I have read some of the filings and found no evidence presented that would support any voter fraud. The state certifications, many by Republicans, have also not found any fraud that would have changed the results. Trump lost; it is that simple. For Trump to state anything different is fraud. To put in the simplest terms: Donald Trump Lied. Whether you voted for Donald Trump or not, to advocate the overthrow of the government over false fraud claims is criminal.

So, it is time to move on and work with the Biden administration.

We as a nation must start dealing with major issues, COVID 19 being the most pressing. Had Trump dealt with COVID-19 in January or February of 2020, most of the people who have passed away from COVID would still be alive today.

The United States is fast becoming a third-world country. I have traveled to Western and Eastern Europe and Asia and found that the United States has fallen far behind every other major industrialized country in the world. The common things found in those countries is universal health care, universal education, universal safety net. It is time that we come together for our common good for a better United States for all citizens.

