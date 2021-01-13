Letters Just a Bulletin Board?

Congressmember Salud Carbajal is a dutiful partisan. Is the purpose of the Independent to be a passive conduit for statements? Is the News of the Week section of the paper a bulletin board or journalism?

I already know what Carbajal will say. I expect a reporter to ask questions and do research. Addressed should be the statement Trump made to cause the mayhem. How did this compare to earlier demonstrations by Trump supporters and riots of the past year? Who began the violence and destruction? Were doors open? Was the offer for a stronger police presence denied? Who benefited from the riot?

Add to Favorites