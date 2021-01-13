Letters Lies and Deception

The last time I felt this sick to my stomach was on 9/11. I now have another event that gives me the same ugly feelings.

To see all those fellow citizens who have been so deceived and manipulated by a madman, angered to the point of attacking the Capital Building, was sickening.

To think that a civilized society could be influenced and deceived to the point of rebellion against its own fellow citizens by the lies of a lunatic was sickening.

I thought the world would never again see such evil since Adolph Hitler’s lies and deception in Nazi Germany in the ’30s and ’40s. I now see similar evil from Donald Trump.

It’s going to take a great deal of time to restore a sense of trust, not just with government at all levels, but with each other. I fear it’s going to take a great deal of time.

All we can do now is hope that all Americans can somehow, someday sit down and listen to each other, talk to each other, and learn to trust each other again.

We can’t allow extreme media outlets, extreme social media, and/or extremism of any kind to manipulate us to the point of rebellion, anarchy, and hatred against each other.

It’s time to listen more and scream less. It’s time for more understand and less manipulation, and it’s time for more compassion and less anger.

We are Americans, we are better than this, all of us are better than this. I’m ready to listen.

