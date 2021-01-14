Letters A Traitor to America

The Divine Comedy was written by Dante Alighieri in the 14th century. The first part of this three-part epic poem is the “Inferno,” wherein the author describes his vision of the Nine Circles of Hell. These are the circles to which sinners are condemned and eternal punishment is determined by the sin committed during an unrepentant life.

Circle I — Limbo

Circle II — Lust

Circle III — Gluttony

Circle IV — Greed

Circle V — Anger

Circle VI — Heresy

Circle VII — Violence

Circle VIII — Fraud

Circle IX — Treachery

The only question is which circle will be the final destination of Donald Trump’s deplorable soul. His entry into any Circle (II-IX) would be well deserved.

Trump said COVID-19 was a hoax. Then, he claimed that one could be cured by injecting bleach. Now, there are 22.5 million U.S. cases and 376,000 deaths.

It was Trump who separated children, toddlers, and infants (who had committed no crime) from their parents and locked them in cages! When voters soundly rejected his bid for a second term, the GOP filed 60 lawsuits on his behalf to overturn the vote and lost 59 times. This includes a loss in the U.S. Supreme Court where six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents and three by Trump himself. Following that humiliating defeat, he encouraged acts of violence and sedition by an angry mob of his IQ-lesssupporters. He has proven to be an enemy of democracy and a traitor to America. Nothing more, nothing less.

Do Trump sycophants really think they can hitch their wagons to this wannabe dictator and ride blissfully into the hereafter? Are these deranged fascists even capable of a coherent thought? If their goal is to endlessly genuflect at Trump’s feet, an appropriate Circle awaits. Bon voyage.

