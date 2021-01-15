Announcement Summer Solstice Celebration Invites 2021 Theme Ideas

The Summer Solstice Celebration, board of directors, staff and artists are starting to cook up festivities and programming for the annual Summer Solstice Celebration! We were there for you last year, drumming and dancing up a virtual parade and festival and we will surely be there for our community again this year for our 47th annual celebration. Times are uniquely challenging right now, and that’s why we need a little Summer Solstice dose of happiness and artistic community fun. Of course we will have to be extra creative this year again to navigate 2021 festivities safely, but we have the power of art and community, so we’ve got this! It’s time to put on your creative thinking caps and send us your theme ideas, so we can whip up some Solstice magic!



Submit your theme ideas in any of the following ways by January 29:

Via our facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SBSolstice/ Via our instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/summersolsticesb/ or via email to solstice@solsticeparade.com

The theme will be announced in February and begin recruiting designs for posters and t-shirts soon after!

Stay in touch and learn more at www.solsticeparade.com.

Want to revisit last year’s Summer Solstice Celebration virtual parade or artist interviews?

Visit the Summer Solstice Celebration YouTube channel at the link below to re-experience the joy!

