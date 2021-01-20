Letters Time to Rally

Santa Barbara has always been a community that takes care of each other. We came together after the numerous fires, mudslides, and tragedy on the Conception. Strangers gathered and volunteered their time to help those who lost homes, and helped comfort those who lost friends, colleagues, and family. Santa Barbara has rallied around families that have battled diseases. We have held fundraisers, auctions, and special events to help those in need. We are not only a community, but we are a family.

We have been hit with a pandemic. A pandemic that requires us to once again work together and look after each other. It asks us to wear a mask and avoid large social gatherings so we can protect our parents, grandparents, children that may have asthma or other health conditions, and friends and strangers that are vulnerable in our community. In the past we have had fundraisers for some of these very same individuals who are vulnerable in Santa Barbara.

This pandemic doesn’t have a political preference. It can hit any of us. We may have symptoms, or we may not. Some of us will make it out alive, and others won’t be so fortunate. As we learned from the past, we know how to come together, work together, and help each other.

Now is the time. Our restaurants, retail stores, hair salons, estheticians, schools, hotels, service industry need our help. In order for all these places to open up we need to do our part. Our children want to return to school and our community members need to make a living.

We have had a lot of people that are buying real estate in our beautiful community; they may not realize the type of community we are. We need to teach them from example. Let’s come together like we always have and be Santa Barbara strong!

