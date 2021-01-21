Food & Drink Beachside Bar-Café Closing Goleta Landmark Since 1985 Will Not Survive Through COVID Pandemic

The Beachside Bar-Café, a landmark at Goleta Beach since it opened in 1985, will close permanently at the end of the month, or until supplies last.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that after 36 years Beachside Bar-Cafe is closing its doors permanently,” said a message from ownership, thanking loyal patrons for their support. “We share an ethereal love for our customers and have memories that we will cherish forever.”

The restaurant will remain open for takeout until the inventory is exhausted, and wines are all 50 percent off.

Jeffrey Lindgren, the head of the Santa Barbara County Parks Department, which manages the property, is already working to find a new tenant. “We will be initiating a Request for Proposal process with some potentially interesting changes for the space a new operator could work with,” said Lindgren in an email.

The casual oceanfront restaurant, which was popular for generations of UCSB students and their families as well as countless residents, was opened in 1985 by Dave Hardy, a former Gaucho football player who also once owned Jasper’s on Calle Real.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites