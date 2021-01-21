Food & Drink Takeout Rules for Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week 2021 Nearly 30 Restaurants and Two Dozen Wineries Offering Deals Until January 31

It’s not the usual Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week in 2021, but nearly 30 restaurants and two dozen wineries are plodding ahead with the annual regional promotion during the pandemic, offering deals on takeout offerings until January 31.

“It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, yet they continue to forge ahead, driven in large part by the love of their staff and passion for what they do,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Dining and the enjoyment of great local food is an experience unto itself, and in a year that has deprived us of so many other experiences, we felt it was paramount that Restaurant Week return in 2021, albeit with a takeout twist.”

Rather than the event’s traditional multi-course menu for $20.21 — though some restaurants are offering to-go versions of that — most menus feature either meals in one of three formats: Meals for One, Meals for Two, and Family Packs, which are priced accordingly per restaurant. Wineries, meanwhile, are putting together reduced-price packages and/or offering certain bottles for $20.21.

See visitsyv.com/restaurant-week for a full list of participants and menus.

