Announcement Carpinteria Community Awards Update

The Chamber has postponed the 63rd Annual Community Awards Banquet due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Originally planned for January 2021, the Chamber is hopeful to celebrate the honorees in October, either in person or virtually.

The Chamber will continue to honor the Carpinterian of The Year, Junior Carpinterian of the Year, two Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Finalists, two Teachers of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, amongst others.

Scholarship’s will be awarded in the Spring 2021, once again awarding three Scholarships to well deserving graduating seniors. The Junior Carpinterian of the Year (Jr. COY) will receive a $4,000 Scholarship and two finalists will each receive a $1,500 Scholarship and are available to any graduating senior who is a resident of the Carpinteria Valley. Two Teachers of the Year will also be awarded Scholarship funds for supplies and to enhance their classrooms.

For more information or to contribute to the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund, please contact joyce@sbscchamber.com or call 805.967.2500 Ext. 106.

