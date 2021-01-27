Announcement Destined for Grace Children’s Relief Opens a Second Thrift Store Location

estined for Grace Children’s Relief has opened its second thrift store location at 5949 Hollister Avenue in Goleta in order to further its social mission. Established as a non-profit in 2008, Destined for Grace is focused on providing the children of Haiti with love, hope, and faith, while furthering the circular economy and sustainability. Destined for Grace knows the importance of education in a child’s development, and funds the creation of safe and conducive environments for learning.

Through the help of customers and generous donors, Destined for Grace was able to build ‘École Destined for Grace,’ where 220 students in Mirebalais, Haiti are educated, fed, and loved. The thrift stores fund a full time staff of Haitian teachers and workers to run the daily operations of the school and oversee the daily care of the children. Join with them in providing these bright children with an even brighter future.

Destined For Grace Co-Founder Lindsey Connolly expressed what the new location means for the organization. Connolly says, “we are very excited to be expanding our thrift store operations to our 5949 Hollister Ave. location. The new location is more space where customers can find the great deals they expect on unique and amazing items. Every purchase made helps us further the work that we do in Haiti. We are hopeful that by adding a second location we will be able to further expand and enrich the opportunities we are able to provide our students in Haiti”.

Both of the stores (store #1: 5960 Hollister Avenue in Goleta and store #2: 5949 Hollister Avenue in Goleta) are open from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Saturday and 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday. Donations are accepted at each of the locations. Check out their website (destinedforgrace.com) for a list of acceptable/unacceptable donations. Call 805 619 0649 to schedule a large donation pick up. Destined for Grace thanks you for the tremendous love and support received over the last 10 years!

