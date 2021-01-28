Living 500 Pairs of Warm Socks Donated to Homeless People Heat Holders Distributes Through Doctors Without Walls and Rescue Mission

Credit: Courtesy

Heat Holders, makers of the popular thermal sock, just donated more than 500 new men’s and women’s pairs to Doctors Without Walls-Santa Barbara Street Medicine and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. The gift came just as a cold snap and winter storm hit the region. The company regularly works with Goleta-based Direct Relief to distribute free socks to charities and nonprofits across the country. They say their products are five times warmer than traditional cotton socks.

