Announcement Delroy Lindo to be Honored with American Riviera Award at 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Courtesy Image

SANTA BARBARA, CA (Friday, January 29th, 2021) – Delroy Lindo is set to receive the illustrious American Riviera Award at the 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Lindo will be honored on Thursday, April 8th and will be recognized for his many attributes to the art of film over the years, and most recently, his work in Spike Lee’s DA 5 BLOODS from Netflix.

“I’ve been a big fan of Delroy since I saw him on stage on August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” in 1988. His one of cinema’s most indelible actors. This is an overdue recognition,” noted SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

Delroy Lindo can currently be seen in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film Da 5 Bloods available on Netflix. Lindo has had memorable roles in films such as The Cider House Rules; Heist; and previously garnered critical acclaim in a trio of films with director, Lee: Clockers; Crooklyn and Malcolm X. He’ll be seen next in the Netflix film,The Harder They Fall.

On TV, Lindo appeared for 4 seasons as Adrian Boseman in CBS’ The Good Fight.

He debuted on Broadway, in Master Harold and the Boys; received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations, playing Herald Loomis in August Wilson’s, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; and played Walter Lee in the Kennedy Center and Los Angeles productions of A Raisin in the Sun (Helen Hayes Award Nomination and NAACP Image Award, Best Actor).

Mr. Lindo has an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Humanities from Virginia Union University; a BFA degree from San Francisco State University; and an MFA from New York University’s Gallatin School.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema. Previous recipients include Renée Zellweger, Viggo Mortenson, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forrest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Bacon and Diane Lane.

The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place March 31st through April 10th, 2021. More information as well as Festival passes and tickets, will be available in the coming weeks at www.sbiff.org.

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 35 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

