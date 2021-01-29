Briefs Second Victim Dies from Injuries at January 7 Shooting

The second victim of a shooting incident that took place on January 7, Jasper Pieter van der Meulen, died of his injuries this Thursday, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announcement released this afternoon. Van der Meulen,19, had attended Dos Pueblos High School, where he ran track and field and had been part of the Grandparent Portrait Show in 2017. The first victim, Enzo Marino Rastelli, also 19, was attending Santa Barbara City College, where he was studying in its Culinary Arts program. Rastelli died at the scene of the shooting.

The incident, which took place on Burtis Street near Goleta, is still under investigation, and the suspect is still at large. The Sheriff’s Office continues to believe that the general public is in no danger, but requests that anyone with information should contact them at (805) 681-4171 or www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip. All information will remain anonymous.

