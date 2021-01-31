Letters Adapt and Change

It’s becoming increasingly clear that we need to up our collective game on mask wearing if we are to minimize the transmission of COVID-19, especially with these new more contagious variants circulating ever more widely.

There have been several articles and interviews recently in major media outlets talking about what is needed to do better. (One example: https://www.npr.org/2021/01/26/960855995/some-health-experts-suggest-double-masking-as-new-coronavirus-variants-spread) Bottom line: those simple cloth face coverings that we were encouraging everyone to wear last spring were better than nothing, but they’re not good enough now. Now that there’s so much more virus circulating, with much greater risk of transmission, it’s safer for everyone to wear better protection.

That means, if you have an N95, wear it indoors or in high-risk settings. If you have a KN95, wear it with a surgical mask — its fit is not as good as an N95. The two together are highly effective. If you don’t have either 95 mask, wear a surgical mask and a cloth mask. Alternatively, look for a cloth mask with a filter pocket and use some kind of filter that is very fine.

I know it seems frustrating to get mixed messages but the reality is that scientists are learning more and more all the time about this virus and what is needed to reduce or eliminate transmission. And of course the virus itself is changing. It behooves us to change to meet and defeat it.

Add to Favorites