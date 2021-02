Letters All in a Day’s Work

Rarely have I succumbed emotionally to a letter in a newspaper.

Sonia Nikolaus’s Until We Meet Again brought me to tears with her touching description of what must be an all-too-frequent experience for those on the frontlines of this COVID massacre. We are so blessed to have individuals…many, many individuals who are thrust into similar experiences in their everyday work life.

For all of us outside, I wish them courage and continuing strength in their blessed work.

