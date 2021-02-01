Briefs Fire Restrictions Reduced at Los Padres National Forest

Due to the recent snow and rain across the Los Padres National Forest, fire restrictions are now reduced so that campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the forest.

Visitors who construct wood or charcoal fires outside of designated campfire-use sites also must clear all flammable material for a minimum of five feet in all directions; have a shovel available for preparing and extinguishing the fire; have a responsible person in attendance at all times; and extinguish the fire with water, using the “drown, stir, and feel” method.

The following restrictions will remain in effect:

• Spark arrestors are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment;

• A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives;

• Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times;

• Fireworks are always prohibited in Los Padres National Forest;

• The Dolan Fire burn perimeter remains closed to public entry under a revised closure order;

• Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club, which are under special-use permits.

