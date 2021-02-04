Announcement Unite to Light Holds Online Auction: Travel the World. Light the World!

When: Opens Feb. 8, 2021, Closes Feb. 12, 2021 at 5pm, Take your trip anytime before February 2024

Local nonprofit Unite to Light will hold their first travel auction to spread themes of travel and light around the world. Offering a chance for you to take the trip of your dreams, while also lighting the world with solar light and power. Online auction will begin on Monday, February 8th at 8:00am and goes through Friday, February 12th at 5:00pm (PT).

There are nine amazing trips and five travel-themed packages to bid on. From the tropics of Costa Rica to the big city of New York and the Northern Lights in Iceland, there is a trip for you. These trips may be taken anytime in the next three years (by March of 2024). Each trip is for two people and includes airfare and other accommodations (see website for details). There are no blackout dates and a concierge will help you schedule everything. By taking the trip of your dreams, you get to see the world while helping those in need, as a portion of all proceeds will go to support Unite to Light’s efforts to Change A Life. Light The World.

“There are a billion people without electricity; that is one in every seven people,” says Megan Birney, President & CEO of Unite to Light. “The COVID-19 global pandemic has pushed even more people into energy poverty and stranded them in places without electricity. That is why we are excited to partner with The American Fundraising Foundation (https://www.amfund.org/) to host this auction. Donations from this event will help send light and power to students studying in huts, to midwives who have become frontline medical workers and to those suffering disasters and homelessness.”

Unite to Light partners with organizations in the US and around the globe to get solar light and power into the hands of those who need it most: from schools and clinics to humanitarian aid and our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Since 2010 they have distributed over 148,000 solar lights in an effort to fight inequality, one light at a time. To register for the Travel Auction visit: https://unitetolight.amfundvip.org or for more information on their work visit www.UnitetoLight.org.

In addition to their trip auction support provided by AmFund, Unite to Light would like to thank the following sponsor: Blooming Botanicals, Purnell, Sarah Klein Santa Cruz, Rumpl, All Good, B. Toys, CircaTerra Travel Store, Beach House, and Prontopia.

Unite to Light believes that access to clean and affordable light and energy are critical to improving health, education and prosperity. As a not-for-profit 501(c)3 they manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low cost solar lamps and solar chargers to people living without electricity. Since 2011 they have delivered 148,000 solar lights to people in 73 countries. They focus on projects that help children study at night, equip midwives with the tools they need to save lives, and offer relief to those suffering from disasters and experiencing homelessness.

