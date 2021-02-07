Letters

Well Done, Cottage

By Catherine Decker, Carpinteria
Sun Feb 07, 2021 | 12:51pm

As recent recipients of the COVID vaccine, my senior friends and I would like to commend the personnel at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Wake Center for their smooth and speedy vaccination procedures. The medical staff members and volunteers were extremely efficient and caring — directing both drive-through and walk-in patients, administering the shots, then making sure that we were safely monitored for 15 minutes following vaccination.

To everyone who took part in making this work so well, our gratitude and praise!

