Real Estate Market Event Happening Next Week

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will present its annual Real Estate Market Update on Wednesday, February 17 at 3:00 PM. Typically an in-person event with sponsor tables and information held at a local hotel conference room, this year’s event will be held virtually via zoom.

Presenters will be: Jordan Levine, economist with the California Association of Realtors, Nancy Kogevinas of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, David Kim of Village Properties Realtors, and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group.

Chris Agnoli, committee chair, and Realtor Broker at Sun Coast Real Estate, stated “So many people have questions about what is happening in the Real Estate market. This event allows all of our members to hear from experts in each field, who will impart statistics, insights, trends, stories, and forecast. Much has shifted in the real estate industry the past twelve months, which makes this information more important than ever. Since we are assembling virtually this year, we are pleased to be able to welcome more attendees, including members of the public, and best of all…its free!”

Organized by volunteer committee members at SBAOR, the event is complimentary, but registration is required and attendance is limited. To register or to find out more, visit sbaor.org.

