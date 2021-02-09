Briefs Jail Reports Nine More COVID Cases

Nine more inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, an announcement made late on February 5 following a February 3 report of an outbreak affecting 26 inmates. The jail has been testing all inmates housed with those who tested positive previously. Eight of the nine contracted the virus within the jail, and one inmate was found positive upon entering the jail and is in quarantine.

Five sheriff’s staffers have also tested positive in the latest round of cases. One is a custody deputy working in the jail. Three are patrol deputies, and one is a member of the professional staff.

In total, the jail has 35 patients being monitored and treated for symptoms. Ten sheriff’s employees are down with COVID altogether, with 101 having recovered previously.

