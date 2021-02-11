Letters Charging EVs

I find it gratifying that battery technology is improving in all the parameters that are important for their adoption: cost, lifetime, recharge-ability, and environmental impact.

I would like to add to Dennis Allen’s comments in Going Green that a five-minute recharge of a battery with capacities needed for electric vehicles will require a current from the grid of 3,000amps or more at 220 volts, depending on how fully charged the battery will be. Chargers and grid connections will need to be designed accordingly.

I look forward to my first electric car!

Add to Favorites