Briefs More COVID-19 Cases Hit Santa Barbara County Jail

Two additional staff and 13 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Santa Barbara County Jail, bringing the total case count for employees to 113. Of those, 102 have recovered.

The total number of inmates who have contracted the virus so far is 209, and the 13 additional cases brings the total of currently active cases to 46. Of those 13 new cases, two were identified during the intake screening, and one of them has since been released. The remaining 11 cases have been traced to the outbreak discovered on February 2, 2021.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites