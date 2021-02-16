Briefs Some Cannabis Workers Can Get Vaccinated Right Now

The state of California classified certain cannabis industry workers under the medical worker tier, making them eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of grocery store workers, teachers, and others.

If retail cannabis workers are employed in a dispensary that is licensed for medical use only, they are considered health-care workers by the state and can get vaccinated. If the dispensary they work for is a recreational one, they are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then there are cannabis workers who work on a farm growing cannabis. Those workers are classified as agricultural workers and are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, but they will be in the same tier as teachers and grocery store workers.

