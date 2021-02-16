Announcement Vaccine Delivery Delayed Due to Severe Weather

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has been notified by California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that its allotment of Moderna vaccine will be arriving later than anticipated this week due to severe weather conditions across the country. This means that the Public Health vaccination sites will not have sufficient doses to vaccinate all persons previously scheduled for the February 17,2020 vaccination clinic in Santa Maria. All persons whose appointments have been cancelled have been notified and given the opportunity to reschedule their appointments next week. Approximately 800 community members will be rescheduled.

A small allotment of vaccine will still be used to vaccinate just over 400 community members at tomorrow’s clinic in Santa Maria. Second dose appointments have been prioritized for those whose appointments were retained. The Public Health Department will have more information regarding future vaccine clinics in the coming days.

Vaccination providers throughout Santa Barbara County that receive their vaccines directly from CDPH have also been notified of this delay.

“The Public Health Department understands the critical nature of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and will be working diligently to ensure all community members are rescheduled in a timely manner. These unforeseen circumstances will not deter Santa Barbara County in continuing to pursue its goal of vaccinating all community members who desire a vaccine,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org/vaccine or reach the County Call Center for vaccine information by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option 4. This line is available 7 days a week between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

