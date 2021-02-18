Letters About Lagomarsino

Former congressmember Bob Lagomarsino strategically protected resources locally, while voting on larger issues to destroy the environment as dictated by President Ronald Reagan and his henchmen like Interior Secretary James Watt. Watt said there was no need to protect the environment because Jesus was coming and all Earthly matter would be swept away.

Lagomarsino was most infamous for supporting the death squads in El Salvador and the terrorists based in Honduras who attacked schools and hospitals in Nicaragua. Tens of thousands of people were tortured and murdered as a result of his efforts. No amount of protests mattered to him because he got his campaign money from the local death contractors like Raytheon. When we see thousands fleeing horror in Central America today, that is his legacy.

Lagomarsino never held a public forum. He only spoke before paid contributors.

He had a war chest of money from his military and corporate sponsors, so no one had a chance against him. Even popular state senator Gary Hart lost to him by a few votes because Lagomarsino did a disinformation press release claiming that the Sierra Club had endorsed him. A total lie. The Sierra Club had endorsed Hart.

We owe a debt of gratitude to Michael Huffington for spending his money to oust Lagomarsino. Lagomarsino wailed that this was unfair. Huffington replied that Lagomarsino has just as much money, but he was too cheap to use it. He depended on his corporate sponsors.

I am disappointed that he was never prosecuted for his crimes against humanity in Central America.

