Briefs Santa Barbara County Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide

A Santa Barbara County inmate died from an apparent suicide in his cell on February 19.

Custody staff at the jail discovered 30-year-old Michael Anthony Remijio unresponsive in his cell, hanging from a bedsheet that was fashioned into a ligature. Staff immediately rendered aid and called for paramedics to respond, but Remijio died from his injuries approximately an hour later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Although the death appears to be a suicide, the Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into Remijio’s death.

Remijio was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail the night before his death for a Ventura County warrant issued for failure to appear on charges of driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence.

