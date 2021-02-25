Announcement SBCC School of Extended Learning launches ‘Back-to-Work,’ Rapid Career Training for Unemployed Amid COVID-19

Santa Barbara, Calif., February 24, 2021— SBCC School of Extended Learning is proud to announce the free ‘Back-to-Work’ program. The program was created as a rapid solution to help unemployed Santa Barbara County community members secure employment. Back-to-Work participants will receive training, grant funding, job search support and more. The application deadline for the first three Back-to-Work career tracks is March 9.

“The pandemic’s toll on local service jobs is pushing already vulnerable families into crisis,” said Joyce Coleman, Vice President of SBCC School of Extended Learning. “Our Back-to-Work program focuses on local job markets that, in part due to the pandemic, have immediate high-demand for trained workers.”

Back-to-Work classes start on March 15 with intensive eight-week training tracks for Personal Care Attendant, Construction Technology and Green Gardener. Training dates for Contact Tracer will be announced and Office Administration Support will begin on April 12. Students become certified after completing the course requirements, attending classes, and passing exams. Students also receive $200 weekly grant funding and additional funding for childcare if eligible.

The program is free to eligible students as are all class supplies. Each career track requires 30-32 hours per week in classes, delivered online; students will be loaned a Chromebook, Hotspot for Internet access and headphones. In addition to the training classes, students will receive customer service skills training and customized course electives to meet their academic needs as well as career counseling and job search support plus tutoring and ESL support as needed.

This entry level training can lead to both employment and a jumpstart on earning an SBCC credit Certificate of Achievement or Associate Degree.

The Back-to-Work program begins March 15. Space is limited. The application deadline for Personal Care Attendant, Green Gardener, and Construction Technology is March 9th at 5 p.m. For program and application information visit https://sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/back-to-work.php, call (805) 898-8160 or email NCsss@sbcc.edu.

“Since joining the School of Extended Learning just two months ago, this has been a great opportunity to see how dedicated our Extended Learning team and Back-to-Work program partners are to reaching those most in need in our community,” said Coleman. “Our team is truly here to support the success of our new Back-to-Work students, and the thousands of students we are already serving through our regular career and life skills programs.”

This year, Extended Learning is serving over 6,500 local adults with career skills and life enrichment classes in Adult High School/GED, Bilingual GED, Bilingual Computer Skills, Career Skills, Noncredit ESL, Health and Safety, Home Economics, Older Adults, and Parenting.

The Back-to-Work Program is funded by Santa Barbara City College, CARES Act, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II, and the Santa Barbara Adult Education Consortium.

About the SBCC School of Extended Learning

The School of Extended Learning responds to the diverse learning needs of the adult population in the Santa Barbara community by advancing career and life skills, and building bridges to credit. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

