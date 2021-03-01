Briefs Approximately 1,100 Santa Barbara Educators Will Be Vaccinated This Week

For the week of March 1, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, in conjunction with Lompoc Valley Medical Center, has set aside approximately 1,100 vaccine appointments for TK-12 educational staff.

For weeks, educators have worried about going back to teach classes in person before getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Though this initial supply is not nearly enough for all educators in the county, it’s a start.

Educators can make appointments once they have received an invitation from their school district, charter, or private school. Due to the vaccine shortage, the first group of vaccines has been reserved for those serving our most vulnerable students who require “support that does not allow for physical distancing, are medically fragile, and are often unable to wear masks.”

After those appointments are filled, the next group of school staff to get appointments will be those who have significant contact with others in person or who are mixing across multiple stable groups or locations. Each district, charter, or private school will determine which staff fit into this group. These appointments will continue getting booked until all 1,100 doses are gone.

Vaccination plans for childcare employees and high-education staff are being handled through a separate process and will be announced at a later date.

Further vaccination plans past March 5 for TK-12 staff have not been made. Educational staff looking to book their appointment this week should wait for an invitation from the district, charter, or private school they work for rather than calling 2-1-1.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites