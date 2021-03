Letters VW Campers Are Cars, Too

I saw Mr. Keats’ letter regarding the waterfront parking pass and the exclusion of campers. We have an old 1995 VW camper and cannot get a parking pass.

What if this were our only vehicle? I understand that the city wants to limit camping in the lots, yet I’d like that enforced through random spot checks rather than a blanket pass restriction on campers.

Add to Favorites