Ego as Anesthetic

By J.W. Burk, S.B.
Tue Mar 02, 2021 | 1:32am

Ego is the anesthetic that dulls the pain of stupidity, but unfortunately, only for the Angry Poodle Barbecue. Writer Nick Welsh has demeaned himself by insultingly disparaging a person who cannot defend himself from the grave.

He had plenty of time to criticize Congressmember Lagomarsino while he was alive but just had throw another shovel of dirt at his obituary. No respect was given to his family and no respect should be shown him by his Independent publisher. The Independent, on your behalf, owes Mr. Lagomarsino’s family an apology.

I wonder how he will be remembered? Oh, I know, how about, “What he lacked in common decency, he made for in self-esteem.”

