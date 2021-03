Letters Homeless Camp

I look to the left as I take the offramp to downtown and wonder: Is it just me or is there any way for our city to help these unfortunate people find housing (and health, and sense of purpose), and to restore this little zone back to nature?

The city is taking in a lot of funding from the cannabis industry.

There must be a way. It may be a gradual path, but to ignore it allows it to grow out of control.

Do we want to become like L.A.? Santa Barbara must be more humane than this.

Add to Favorites