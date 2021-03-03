Announcement Spring Speaker Series At Marymount Brings Talented Thought Leaders to Community

Santa Barbara, Ca. (March 2, 2021) – Marymount of Santa Barbara is kicking off 2021 with their Annual Speaker Series featuring a selection of celebrated authors and industry experts ready to share their research & wisdom on current themes for today’s families. Topics include raising creative and critical thinkers, managing family stress and raising joyful kids, and celebrating diversity.

On Thursday, March 4th, Internationally-recognized thought leader in the drive to transform K-12 education, Grant Lichtman will kick off the series. Lichtman was a trustee and senior administrator for over 15 years at one of the largest independent schools in the country and is the author of three books, including most recently, “Thrive: How Schools will Win the Education Revolution.” Lichtman has worked with thousands of schools to help them embrace change and transform their vision toward a future-focused model of deeper, student-centered learning.

“Schools have some really big and exciting challenges ahead, and we are far better pressing the accelerator with confidence and excitement than we are pressing the brakes out of fear or uncertainty,” Litchman said.

On April 8th, Psychologist & New York Times best selling author, Lisa Damour, will share her experience and research on how to help children cope with stress and find joy. Dr. Damour is the Executive Director of the Laurel School Center for Research on Girls and writes the monthly adolescence column for the Well Family section of the New York Times. She’s a regular contributor at CBS News and the author of two New York Times bestselling books, “Untangled” and “Under Pressure.”

To wrap up the Spring speaker Series, Eboo Patel, Author, Community Activist, will speak on celebrating the diversity of our values and beliefs on May 6th. Patel founded the national non-profit, the Interfaith Youth Core, on the idea that multiculturalism, diversity, and religion should be a bridge towards conversation and cooperation rather than a barrier of division. Named by the US News and World Report as one of America’s Best Leaders of 2009, Patel is the author of “Acts of Faith, Sacred Ground, Interfaith Leadership: A Primer,” and “Out of Many Faiths: Religious Diversity and American Promise.” He holds a doctorate in the sociology of religion from Oxford University, where he studied on a Rhodes scholarship.

“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, we found we are craving the opportunities to keep learning and growing as a community. As a school, it is a top priority to continue to broaden our perspective and innovate both personally and professionally. There is not a better time to bring inspiration, and continue seeking opportunities for academic excellence. Parents, teachers, and students alike will enjoy and learn from their wealth of insights, talents and expertise,” Head of School, Chris Broderick, said.

All events are from 12-1:00 p.m and open to the community. Although the talks will be held via Zoom this year due to the pandemic, the virtual platform has enabled the school to book incredible speakers from across the country. To RSVP, please email info@marymountsb.org. Zoom links will be emailed prior to the events.

At Marymount, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference.

For more information, email info@marymountsb.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.

