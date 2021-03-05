Announcement Marymount’s Virtual Auction Fundraiser Celebrates the Magic of Community

Santa Barbara, CA. (March 8, 2021) – One year to the day they had to close their doors due to the pandemic, Marymount of Santa Barbara will celebrate the resilience of their community with their annual auction gala. The school opened back up for in-person learning in September, and the auction’s theme “Magic of the Night” acknowledges how special this is.

“We are celebrating the incredible magic that has been created both on and off-campus for our students and by our teachers and staff,” Head of School, Chris Broderick said. “This truly has been a year measured in both love and patience. It’s time to celebrate our incredible community of students, faculty, and parents that have made this year a success.”

The fundraising event will be held virtually on the Marymount YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on March 13 and broadcast live from their picturesque Riviera campus. Broderick will be joined by Marymount parent Andrew Firestone, who will co-host the event. Everyone is welcome to tune in for a spirited evening featuring a silent and live auction, fun videos of students and teachers finding the joy in a momentous year, a raffle, magic tricks and more surprises.

Attendees can opt to order a delicious catered dinner from Oku, donated by Oku’s Head Chef and Marymount parent, Koji Nomura and his wife Stacy. Enticing auction items include a luxury getaway to the five-star Auberge Esperanza hotel in Cabo San Lucas. In addition, attendees can bid on a trip to Mammoth, a week stay in Santa Ynez or Rincon Beach, a 100-bottle collection of wine and more. Students have the exciting opportunity to have their parents bid on the “Head of School for a Day” item, where they get to call the shots at Marymount for a day (this usually involves a pizza party).

“All funds raised from this event will be dedicated to maintaining the programs and resources for academic excellence, continuing to support students in reaching their full potential, and supporting our exceptional faculty,” Broderick said. “In the face of the extraordinary resources needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds will ensure we are able to continue providing the necessary social, emotional and physical health and safety programs for our students and staff, along with the additional equipment, and support to keep our school secure and safely open.”

Anyone interested can click here to register for this action-packed online gathering. The event is free to attend and every dollar raised will directly support Marymount.

At Marymount, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Marymount graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@marymountsb.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131

Add to Favorites