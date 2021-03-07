Living Trust for Historic Preservation to Host Virtual Love in Every Language Event Will Feature Candlelit Tour of Presidio Chapel, Love Stories, Acoustic Performances, and Sweets

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is welcoming the spring equinox with a virtual evening celebrating love. On March 20, its Love in Every Language event will feature a candlelit tour of the Presidio Chapel, Presidio love stories, and acoustic performances from Adam Phillips of the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara paired with a selection of savory or sweet treats to relish without having to leave the house.

“Our hope is that people are able to hit pause for a moment and enjoy some delicious food and drink from the comfort of home,” said Tim Aceves, associate director of advancement.

Attendees can purchase a ticket for $30 to simply enjoy the Zoom program, or upgrade their ticket to add on a Sweet or Savory gift box (or both!). The Trust included locally made treats from artisans of the Presidio neighborhood, including cheese from Cheese Shop Santa Barbara, Oat Bakery bread, Stolpman Vineyards wine, Twenty-Four Blackbirds chocolate, and more. Each box contains a decorative votive candle as well to set the mood. Proceeds from the event will go to support the SBTHP.

“SBTHP celebrates the power of place to help root us in a shared sense of our community, “ Aceves said. “Santa Barbara faces significant challenges due to the changing economy, environmental stresses, the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to achieve social justice for all. We work to acknowledge and celebrate the diverse historic places that help us find continuity and manage change.”

The event will be SBTHP’s first fully virtual fundraiser, but it’s not its first online event. It has been holding lectures over Zoom for free to help bring people together during the pandemic to learn about S.B. history. A new series begins March 10, and information can be found here. Tickets for the Love in Every Language event are available here.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites