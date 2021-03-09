Letters Thank You, Planned Parenthood

March 10 is National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers, a day to recognize and thank the doctors, clinicians, nurses, and staff who ensure that patients seeking access to reproductive health care can get the high quality, compassionate care they need. Our community is so fortunate to have Planned Parenthood, ready and able to provide reproductive health care and safe, legal abortion to those who need it.

The unfortunate reality is that too many people in the U.S. face barriers to reproductive health care. Planned Parenthood has long worked to ensure that everyone — no matter where you live or how much money you make — receives access to health care without obstruction.

Planned Parenthood’s highly skilled staff work to provide access to safe and legal abortion — even in the face of continuing political attacks. They understand that every patient deserves accurate information about all of their options so they can make their own health care decisions, and whatever their choice, that they receive high-quality care.

I am grateful that Planned Parenthood is here, providing our neighbors with the health care they need. Thank you, Planned Parenthood, and thank you to the providers who work tirelessly to protect our health and our choices.

