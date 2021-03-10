Extra! Burger Week Photo Contest

SNAP, SHARE, WIN!

All throughout Burger Week (March 11 – 17) we are encouraging you to snap a photo of your burger and post it on instagram using #sbindyburgerweek or here on the contest page. Each day a winner will be chosen to win a $25 gift card to a participating Burger Week restaurant!

BONUS: BIKE TO YOUR BURGERS!

We teamed up with Santa Barbara BCycle this year to give away a free BCycle monthly membership. To enter, take a photo of you biking to your burger on a BCycle Bike, post it on social media using #BCycleToBurgerWeek and tag @sbindependent and @santabarbara_bcycle – one lucky winner will be chosen!

Check out the Santa Barbara BCycle Burger Week Map to see which station is closest to your burger destination! *BCycle stations are currently only in downtown Santa Barbara.

Don’t want to take your chances? Santa Barbara BCycle is offering 50% off a monthly membership for those who sign up during Burger Week! Use code BURGERWEEK at checkout.

*If you entered the contest via Instagram, but are not seeing your photo show up, make sure you are including the correct tags and hashtags, and make sure your account is not private.

