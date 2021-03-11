Announcement Vaccine Update for School Staff Serving Students in Transitional Kindergarten through Twelfth Grades in Santa Barbara County

With increases in vaccine supply, the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) expects that all staff serving students in transitional kindergarten (TK) through twelfth grade, slightly more than 10,000 individuals, will have an opportunity to schedule a first-dose appointment before the end of March 2021.

Between March 4 and 6, 1,242 public school, charter school, and private school staff received their first vaccine doses at Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC).

Theweek of March 8, Cottage Health (Cottage), LVMC, Marian Medical Center (Marian), and Sansum Clinic are each providing a minimum of 284 doses to education staff on various dates and times. Cottage, LVMC, and Sansum issued invitations to education staff for these appointments through their own scheduling systems via email, text, or phone call. SBCEO sent email invitations for the clinic at Marian.

Next week, the week of March 15, several thousand vaccine appointments will be available at LVMC, Marian, and Cottage. Invitations to the LVMC and Marian clinics will be sent to TK-12 education staff, based on the schools’ proximity to LVMS and Marian, by SBCEO. Scheduling for Cottage and other Santa Barbara County sites is available now through MyTurn.ca.gov.

What vaccine is being distributed? The vaccine manufacturer varies by organization. Education staff will be notified of the manufacturer as information becomes available.

How are second doses scheduled? The first dose provider will schedule the second dose appointment, if needed, and provide the vaccination card.

Are there other paths to scheduling a vaccine appointment for those working in TK-12 education? Yes. Many pharmacies are offering vaccine appointments through the federal supply distribution.

How are appointments for preschool and childcare staff scheduled? The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) has allocated an increasing number of vaccines for distribution in partnership with Children’s Resource and Referral Service. Resource and Referral, in collaboration with childcare agencies, is organizing appointments for childcare staff in available locations in Santa Barbara County. Childcare staff may also make appointments through MyTurn.CA.gov.

How will higher education staff be scheduled? SBCPHD is working with local colleges and universities to offer vaccines to higher education staff who will receive communication through their employer or SBCPHD and may also make appointments through MyTurn.CA.gov.

