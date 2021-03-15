Briefs Old Macy’s Building to Become Office Space

The building that was once Macy’s at 701 State Street is being repositioned by owner Pacific Retail Capital Partners as office space.

The three-story, 132,500-square-foot building will provide the largest office floor plates in downtown Santa Barbara. It is part of the 450,000-square-foot Paseo Nuevo shopping center, which has just completed a more than $20 million renovation.

“Frankly, there aren’t a lot of tenants in our area looking for 20,000 or 40,000 square feet of office,” said Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group, which will help market the office space for Pacific retail. “So, we are marketing to companies in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and beyond to consider adding an office location in Santa Barbara.”

Despite growing interest in building housing downtown, Pacific Retail’s architects determined the old Macy’s building is not suitable for conversion to apartments or condos.

Add to Favorites