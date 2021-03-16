Announcement Quality of Life Financial Assistance is a Lifeline for Low Income COVID-19 Positive Individuals and Families in Quarantine

Santa Barbara, Ca, Mar. 16, 2021 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has been providing financial support to over 100 COVID-19 positive lower income patients and their families in a special partnership with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

It has been particularly difficult for these families as they experience the multi-pronged impacts of a life-threatening virus including losing work and income while quarantining to protect the rest of us by remaining home. Imagine complying with CDC guidelines by staying at home while, at the same time, being unable to pay for groceries and other essentials for your family. These are families that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and they’re trying their best to be safe under difficult conditions that none of us could have predicted.

HSB’s critical Quality of Life Financial Assistance helps these families to cover basic but essential needs to make ends meet so they can quarantine and get well. This financial assistance truly helps make a difference for them. However, demand is outstripping HSB’s ability to help support these families financially. HSB has already served more than 100 families, 500 people total including family members, with Quality-of-Life Financial Assistance.

Needs of families range from purchasing food, medicines, diapers, transportation, and basic household expenses. Their aim is to provide basic but important support during this difficult period. HSB’s goal of $20,000 can do a lot right now.

One story of a family they are supporting was particularly moving. Rosario has a son and a husband with COVID-19. While her son is recovering, her husband is on a ventilator in the ICU. In addition to the loss of two incomes in her household, Rosario must pay for health care for her sick child to spend time with her husband who is now unconscious. She is also experiencing food insecurity and medical bills. HSB is doing whatever we can to help ease this financial burden for this family and others like them.

HSB is trying to raise $20,000 to support these local families. Won’t you please consider helping them continue this critical work? Anything you can give will make a difference and you can make a donation on our GoFundMe page here: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/qualityoflifehsb.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

